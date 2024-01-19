Preparations are complete for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, in attendance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, a total of 5,500 athletes will participate in 26 competitive sports from January 19-31, as announced by the state government. The event aims to replicate the success of the 44th Chennai Chess Olympiad organized in 2022.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the games, with Governor R N Ravi and the Chief Minister in attendance. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, along Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, are also set to participate in the event.

Competitions across various disciplines such as football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, squash, archery, boxing, badminton, table tennis, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling, and more will take place in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

In a historic first for the Khelo India Youth Games, Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, will be introduced as a demonstration sport. The event will engage over 1,000 referees and 1,200 volunteers, as per the announcement.

Earlier on January 29, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the launch of a special mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games.

"The app will enable participating athletes, coaches, support staff, parents of the athletes and officials from all states to have access to all the information about the games on a click of a button. This is the first time a dedicated app is launched for the games," the ministry said.

Earlier on January 4, "Khelo India Youth Games 2023 would be another promising opportunity to demonstrate Tamil Nadu's enviable organising capability and illustrious history in the field of sports," Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

