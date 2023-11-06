Hello User
Covid body bag scam case: ED summons former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on 8 November

Covid body bag scam case: ED summons former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on 8 November

Livemint

  • ED summons former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar, for November 8: Enforcement Directorate

Mumbai, India - November 25, 2020: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar during an interview at Mayor bungalow, Byculla in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.(Photo By Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

ED summons former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar, for November 8: Enforcement Directorate. ED has also summoned BMC Additional Commissioner P Velarasu tomorrow

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 10:26 PM IST
