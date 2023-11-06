ED summons former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar, for November 8: Enforcement Directorate. ED has also summoned BMC Additional Commissioner P Velarasu tomorrow {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

