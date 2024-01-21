‘Gujarat is turning out to be a big medical hub in India,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remarked on the significant advancements in the health sector in Gujarat, highlighting the state's current status as a prominent medical hub in India. Prime Minister Modi shared his remarks virtually at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat. He said, “For public welfare, Shree Khodaldham Trust has taken a step forward. From today, the work for Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will begin in Amreli."

He noted that Gujarat has made remarkable progress in the health sector. Today Gujarat is turning out to be a big medical hub in India. “Till 2002, Gujarat had only 11 medical colleges however today, the number has risen to 40. In 20 years, the MBBS seats have gone up by five times," he further added. PM Modi stressed the government is making efforts to ensure hassle-free treatment for cancer patients. “In the last nine years, almost 30 new cancer hospitals have been developed in the country. Work is underway at 10 new cancer hospitals," he added. Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ramayana-Connect tour reaches Arichalmunai, where ‘Ram Setu’ was said to be built

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday and offered prayers. This visit precedes the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for tomorrow in Ayodhya.

Additionally, PM Modi participated in a puja at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple during his visit.

The Prime Minister visited Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, believed to be the location where the Ram Setu was constructed. During the visit, PM Modi was photographed offering a floral tribute at the Arichal Munai point.

(With inputs from agencies)

