Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: The auto rickshaw driver who drove an injured Saif Ali Khan from his Bandra Apartment to Lilavati Hospital has said that when the Bollywood actor boarded his vehicle, he was covered in a ‘pool of blood’. The actor was clad in a white Kurta payjama, the auto rickshaw driver added.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan at 3.30 am in the night, after the former was stabbed six times by an intruder.

The auto rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, was interviewed by Mid-Day. Here's what he revealed

“Awaaz Ayi Rickshaw, Rickshaw. Ek Aunty ne Bulaya” The auto rickshaw driver told Mid-Day that he was going by the posh Bandra West locality, where Saif Ali Khan's apartment is located. This is when he was called by a woman ‘rickshaw rickshaw leke aao’ (Bring you vehicle). The driver added that the woman came running to him.

He was asked to park the vehicle near the gate of Satguru Sharan building.

After he followed the instructions, the auto rickshaw driver saw a man ‘khoon se lat pat’ (covered in a pool of blood). On being asked if he recognised the man was Saif Ali Khan, the man said, he did not.

‘Nahin pehechana unhe’ The auto rickshaw driver failed to recognise that the man in a white payjama and kurta was Saif Ali Khan; he assumed it was simply an injured individual who had been involved in a scuffle.

The auto rickshaw driver also noted that Saif Ali Khan's family initially planned to take him to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra but later changed their decision and instructed him to drive to Lilavati Hospital instead.

‘Main Saif Ali Khan hoon’ The auto rickshaw driver took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital without realising he was ferrying a Bollywood actor. Bhajan Singh Rana only learned of Saif Ali Khan's identity when the actor announced it while seated in the vehicle at the hospital.

Bhajan Singh Rana further informed that Khan was seated in his vehicle for a few minutes before he was taken inside the hospital.

‘Shortcut se Seedha Leke Gaya’ Bhajan Singh Rana told Mid-Day that he took a shortcut to the Lilavati Hospital from Saif Ali Khan's apartment. Describing the route, Rana said, he took the Hill Road followed by the Chapel road to reach Lilavati Hospital at the earliest.

According to Google Maps, the distance between Saif Ali Khan's Apartment and Lilavati Hospital is at least 1.5 kms.