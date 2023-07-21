Novopay to spin off retail biz, focus on banking software1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Novopay Solutions is spinning off its retail payments business into a new entity Novopay Retail Solutions Pvt Ltd, which was set up in March 2023.
NEW DELHI : Khosla Ventures-backed Novopay Solutions Pvt. Ltd is in the process of demerging its retail business. The company will now only house its banking software business, which was recently rebranded as ‘Trustt’, chairman Srikanth Nadhamuni said in an interview.
