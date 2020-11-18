Khushbu Sundar meets with accident in Tamil Nadu, escapes unhurt

Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, has met with an accident on Wednesday morning when a tanker rammed into her car near Melmaruvathur town.

However, the BJP leader escaped unhurt, reported news agency ANI. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

The accident took place when Khushbu Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe, Khushbu Sundar said.

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen."

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

The actor-turned-politician joined the BJP after having constantly fought the same party on social media for several years.

Previously in the Congress, Khushbu Sundar used to reply to every rival individually, and often tagged and named PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her tweets.





