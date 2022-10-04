Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens to inspect airbag control software

Earlier in March, Kia Carens had crossed 50,000 bookings in less than two months it started on January 14 this year. The South Korean car maker had said that 42 percent of the bookings came from Tier 3 and beyond cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for our customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45 percent. Kia Carens is priced at starting at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium 7. The Luxury Plus 7 will now cost ₹16.59 lakh (ex-showroom).