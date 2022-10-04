Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens to inspect airbag control software

As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.
Kia India has recalled 44,174 units of its latest model 'Carens' to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software.
The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added.
Kia has said it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.
Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment.
Earlier in February this year, Kia India had launched the model Carens, which comes with six and seven seating options.
The car comes powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4 litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.
Earlier in March, Kia Carens had crossed 50,000 bookings in less than two months it started on January 14 this year. The South Korean car maker had said that 42 percent of the bookings came from Tier 3 and beyond cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for our customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45 percent. Kia Carens is priced at starting at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium 7. The Luxury Plus 7 will now cost ₹16.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
The vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof. Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features
