Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot: Here's how much a wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace will cost you
Spread over an area of about 65 acres, the hotel is made of the signature yellow stones seen in Jaisalmer. It was opened in 2010 is part of the The MRS Group. Suryagarh is currently owned and operated by company MD Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. One of the most picturesque wedding destinations in Rajasthan, it will host the who's who of Bollywood over the coming days. Reports indicate that the hotel is unavailable for bookings till February 11.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×