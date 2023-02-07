Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. One of the most picturesque wedding destinations in Rajasthan, it will host the who's who of Bollywood over the coming days. Reports indicate that the hotel is unavailable for bookings till February 11.

According to the Suryagarh team, a wedding event with 200 guests would cost approximately ₹1.75 crore (without taxes) for two nights during the peak season. This amount includes breakfast, lunch, diner and high tea, with the details to be determined on a case by case basis. It however does not include alcohol (or soft drinks) and decoration charges. A team member specified that the hotel was presently in the process of revamping their price structure.

Meanwhile, listings on booking websites such as MakeMyTrip, indicate that a night's stay in their 'Jaisalmer Haveli' will set you back by at least ₹80,000 (based on the date) plus taxes.

The duo's wedding festivities began at Suryagarh Palace over the weekend. Paparazzi videos circulating on social media platforms showed the wedding venue beautifully lit up in pink lights on Monday. As per reports, the sangeet event took place near the sunset patio on Monday night while their ceremony was held in the area between the havelis on Tuesday morning.

Spread over an area of about 65 acres, the hotel is made of the signature yellow stones seen in Jaisalmer. It was opened in 2010 is part of the The MRS Group. Suryagarh is currently owned and operated by company MD Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.

The luxurious haveli-style hotel is located close to the Thar desert in western India and features pools, a lake garden, royal suites and more. The couple will take their pheres at a special space set up within the premises called Bawdi.

(With inputs from agencies)