According to the Suryagarh team, a wedding event with 200 guests would cost approximately ₹1.75 crore (without taxes) for two nights during the peak season. This amount includes breakfast, lunch, diner and high tea, with the details to be determined on a case by case basis. It however does not include alcohol (or soft drinks) and decoration charges. A team member specified that the hotel was presently in the process of revamping their price structure.