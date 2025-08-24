Kidnapped 4-year-old Surat boy’s body found in Kushinagar Express train's garbage bin at Mumbai's LTT

In a shocking incident, the body of a 4-year-old boy was found dumped in a garbage bin kept in the toilet of a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Mumbai early on Saturday.

According to the police, the child’s body was found in the toilet of an air conditioned coach of the Kushinagar Express train that runs daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the LTT.

The police said the boy was kidnapped from Surat on Friday morning by his 24-year-old cousin, when the minor was playing outside his home.

A public relations officer (PRO) of the Central Railway said the cleaning staff found the body of the boy in one of the toilets of B2 coach of the express around 6 AM during the sanitation process, after which they alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

During the investigation, the police came to know that the boy was abducted from Amroli in Surat on Friday.

A Gujarat police team reached Mumbai in search of the boy after a missing person complaint was filed in Surat.

Kushinagar Express is one of the popular trains that runs daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the Mumbai LTT, but it does not travel via Surat or any other part of Gujarat.

"After contacting the LTT GRP officials, the Gujarat police team verified the victim's identity and confirmed that he was the same kidnapped boy. After that, they alerted his family members back home," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

A case of murder was registered at the LTT GRP police station and it will be transferred for investigation to Amroli police station in Surat.

