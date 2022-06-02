A kidney racket has been discovered in South Delhi, with ten people nabbed from various parts of the city. The incident was reported to the police station in Hauz Khas. One of the people arrested is a doctor while the others are technicians and aides, according to the police.

Secret information about an illegal kidney transplantation scam operating in the Hauz Khas area was earlier obtained at Hauz Khas Police Station. They preyed on the destitute and needy, convincing them to donate (sell) their kidney. They then sold it for a very high price to people in need of kidneys.

On the basis of this information, a team was formed to further refine the information, and a trap was set in the Hauz Khas area. One individual was traced once the informer was identified, and it was also disclosed that such a person would be escorted to a lab in Hauz Khas for a pre-anaesthesia check-up (medical testing) by the racket members.

On pointing out the informer, a trap was set near a private lab in the Hauz Khas area, and one person, Pintu Kumar Yadav, was found who informed that he was taken to the lab by Sarvjeet and Vipin on the pretext of treatment for his abdomen pain, but when he realised they were taking him there for kidney donation, he had arguments with them and they left.

A case under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act was registered by the police and an investigation of the same was taken up. A team of Delhi Police officials was formed to bust the racket.

The team started working on the information and worked relentlessly and further, on the instance of Pintu Kumar Yadav, the police staff reached Sarvjeet Jailwal and Raghu Sharma. On enquiry, it was revealed that Raghu Sharma's kidney had already been taken by Sarvjeet and other gang members.

After that, on pointing out of the Raghu Sharma, the team raided A Block, DDA Flats, Paschim Vihar where four persons including one Shailesh Patel with three other persons namely Diwarkar Sarkar, Ashwini Pandey and Rizwan were found present and on an investigation, it was found that these three persons were taken there for illegal kidney transplantation and some medical documents were also recovered from there.

There, all pre-medical tests were already conducted by the gang members. When they were about to take them for illegally transplanting their kidneys, Delhi Police nabbed the accused.

On enquiry, it was revealed that Shailesh Patel used to identify soft targets who are needy persons for the sake of their kidneys. All the above mentioned three persons were also taken for the same purpose by him and his other associates namely Bikash, Vikash and Vipin.

Both Sarvjeet and Shailesh were interrogated at length and on the basis of sufficient evidences on record, they were arrested in the case by the police. On interrogation, both the accused persons revealed that they used to target needy and poor persons for kidneys.

After that, one more accused Md. Latif who worked as a field boy in the Lab in Hauz Khas, also got arrested. He used to take the kidney donors/sellers to Diagnostic Centres for their required tests that too without any prescription and to one other Centre for DTPA test which is a most important test to know about the working of the kidney.

DCP South, Benita Mary told ANI, "One Dr. Sourabh Mittal, an anesthesiologist was also arrested in the case. He worked in a reputed hospital in Delhi and gave his services in illegal transplantation with other accused persons."

In addition, three other suspects were detained in the case: Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama, Om Prakash Sharma, and Manoj Tiwari, all of whom work as OT Technicians in one of Delhi's major hospitals with Dr. Sourabh Mittal. During interrogation, it was discovered that Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma is the ringleader of this gang, who persuaded others to participate in the illegal transplants and chose the Sonu Rohilla Clinic to carry out the procedures.

(With ANI inputs)