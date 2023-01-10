Kids, biscuits and the need to check junk food advts

In a recent advertisement, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is seen telling mothers why they should not lose sleep over a child’s meal. Give them a packet of biscuit (of a popular brand) which has power of ‘atta (whole wheat)’ and a glass of milk, he says. The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) said the commercial is ‘deceptive.’ The milk in packaged biscuits is ‘sweetened condensed partly skimmed milk and milk solids’ and the flour is ‘refined wheat flour’ or maida—a poor substitute for healthy home cooked meals. Besides, such products far exceed sugar, salt and fat thresholds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}