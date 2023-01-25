Kids shifted to govt schools post pandemic: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:41 AM IST
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the number of children taking admission from private schools to government schools in almost all the states.
More children are choosing government schools over private schools in rural areas, according to the 17th nationwide Annual Status of Education (ASER) report. It revealed that enrolment of kids in government schools peaked between 2018 and 2022 in such areas.
