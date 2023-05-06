‘Kill Kharge plot’: Congress shares audio clip, CM Bommai says ‘will inquire’2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Taking to video streaming site YouTube, Congress shared the audio clip through their official account and claimed that their rival Bharatiya Janata Party had hatched a plot to kill Mallikarjun Kharge.
As political battle intensifies with the Karnataka Assembly Elections drawing close, Indian National Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday claimed that they grand old party had secured an audio clip claiming to kill Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×