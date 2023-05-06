As political battle intensifies with the Karnataka Assembly Elections drawing close, Indian National Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday claimed that they grand old party had secured an audio clip claiming to kill Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Taking to video streaming site YouTube, Congress shared the audio clip through their official account and claimed that their rival Bharatiya Janata Party had hatched a plot to kill Mallikarjun Kharge.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and chief minister Bommai," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru.

The Congress blamed BJP candidate from Chittapur Manikanth Rathod used derogatory language. According to the Congress statement, "the brazen hatred of the BJP towards Kannadigas is manifesting itself into a 'Murder Plot' to kill Karnataka's Son of the Soil, Kharge".

New agency ANI quoted the statement which said, "BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a "murder plot" to kill AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. This is clear from the audio recording of BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the 'blue eyed boy' of PM Narendra Modi and PM Basavaraj Bommai," read the Congress statement."

"On May 2, BJP MLA and General Secretary, Madan Dilawar wished "death" for Mallikarjun Kharge and said "Congress President is 80 years old; God can take him away any time". the Congress statement added.

Karnataka CM Bommai assures ‘enquiry’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he took stalk of the situation and an inquiry will be launched into allegations levelled by Congress that BJP was planning to "kill" their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

"We have taken the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action," Bommai told news agency ANI.