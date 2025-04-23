‘Kill me too’: Haunting exchange between Pahalgam terrorist, wife of Karnataka businessman

A Karnataka-based real-estate agent was among around 26 people who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He had come on vacation with his wife Pallavi and children and had posted a video from his visit on social media.

A brief exchange between the terrorist who shot the Karnataka businessman and the latter's wife have sent chills down the spine of many. “I shouted at the terrorist…,” she said.

A realtor from Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao, was killed in Pahalgam, in the presence of his wife and son, sources told news agency PTI. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Rao was visiting Jammu and Kashmir with his family as part of a package tour that began approximately eight days ago.

The Karnataka businessman's wife had recently posted a video showing the last moments of Rao enjoying the experience of Kashmir.

‘Kill me as well’ Speaking to CNN-News18, Manjunath Rao’s wife Pallavi said she and her son were alright, but she lost her husband in front of their eyes. “Someone shot my husband from afar. When my son and I came to the spot, he was already no more."

“I shouted at the terrorist, ‘You have killed my husband, kill me as well’. The son also said the same… but he left," she said, adding that she was contacted by BJP leaders BY Raghavendra and Tejasvi Surya.

'Go and tell this to Modiji' Speaking to ANI, Rao's maternal uncle, Madhav Murthy, recounted the tragic incident.

"Manjunath is a relative. His son scored 98% marks in the second PU exams, which is why he took his family to Jammu and Kashmir. Shivamogga MP, MLA, and many others, including RSS leaders, are trying to bring his mortal remains.

"They went on a package tour around 8 days ago. When they were eating panipuri, terrorists attacked them. They told his wife and son to 'go and tell this to Modiji'. It's not good to lose anybody in any such attacks," the uncle said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, “Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident."

“Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Following my directions, two teams — one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route," he said.