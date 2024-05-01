'Kill them...will tear your throats': Delhi schools receives bomb threat; email source traced
Several schools in Delhi-NCR, including Mother Mary's School, Sanskriti School, Delhi Public School and Amity School have received a threat mail.
"Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the place from which they drove you. There are many explosive devices in the school," mentions a threat email sent to nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday.
