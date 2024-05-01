"Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the place from which they drove you. There are many explosive devices in the school," mentions a threat email sent to nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several schools in the national capital region, including Mother Mary's School, Sanskriti School, Delhi Public School and Amity School have received a threat mail.

A threat letter sent to schools in Delhi-NCR

Delhi LG VK Saxena who inspected one of the schools, said, "Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming. Investigation is underway. All I would like to say is that the culprits will not be spared and will be given strict punishment..."

"I want to assure the people of Delhi that Delhi Police is fully prepared and we will try to prevent any untoward incident from happening," he added.

Asking parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children, LG said, “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared."

Speaking to ANI, Ravinder Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch said, "These emails were received in several schools. Some hospitals also received these emails yesterday. Thorough checking is going on. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and fire tenders are present here. Even if it is a hoax call, we cannot take chances. We will conduct an investigation."

Stating that police has conducted search operations but nothing untoward has been found so far, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, "It seems someone has done this to create panic...I just want to request the parents to not get panicked. We are conducting an investigation regarding the same." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that there is no need to panic. "It appears to be hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," reported ANI quoting MHA.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, confirmed that more than 60 schools had received the threat call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, all schools which received threat emails remained closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back

The search operations are still underway.

