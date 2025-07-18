Killer by profession, influencer by passion: Who is Tauseef Badshah, accused in Patna hospital shootout case?

The police have identified 26-year-old Tauseef Badshah as the principal killer who walked inside a Patna hospital and shot dead a prisoner, a gangster called Chandan Mishra. Tauseef led a group of five men who casually walked into the hospital lobby to carry out a targetted killing.

Advertisement

A day after the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media, Tauseef's ‘reel’ life came to the fore, through his YouTube and Instagram handles.

‘Influencer’ by passion Tauseef's YouTube account, created in 2023, has just 247 subscribers and 129 short videos. But, despite only a few subscribers, his short videos have an average viewership in thousands.

Every video is captioned with deep, profound and out-of-context one-liners, capturing Tauseef's twisted way of ‘self-love’. While in some videos he is casually walking on the road, in others he is sitting down, smiling and posing for the perfect shot.

Over a dozen videos are of him inside a car, sometimes driving, other times just sitting and smiling in the passenger seat. In one of the videos, captioned ‘Capture the moment’, people can be seen standing up and out of the sunroofs of multiple cars. In another video, Tauseef drives around with a baby in his lap.

Advertisement

In one video, Tauseef even challenges his haters: ‘Dil mein nafrat rakh ke kya karogey, saamne aao mukabla karte hain’ which roughly translates to: 'What will you do with all that hatred in your heart? Let's meet for a face-off'.

More videos of him, at different locations, with friends and family have been uploaded over the years. While his message changes in every video, one thing which remains the same is the unmissable ‘branding’ – ‘King crown symbol TAUSEEF BADSHAH King crown symbol’ – written in bold and gold letters, as if shouting his dominance and power.

Tauseef's Instagram account, although private, also has similar posts. There are reels of him driving around Patna, with one captioned “King of Patna” showing him cruising the city streets, an NDTV report said.

Advertisement

His Facebook bio reads: "Jis jungle me tum sher bane ghumte ho, us jungle ke bekhauf shikari hai hum (In the jungle where you walk as a lion, I am the fearless hunter)."

Killer by profession On July 17, Tauseef and his army of four associates, casually walked into Patna's upscale Paras Hospital. The group just waltzed into the lobby, entered the ICU, and shot at Chandan Mishra, another gangster convicted on murder charges.

The now viral CCTV footage showed that while others hurried down the corridor to exit the hospital, Tauseef maintained his casual swagger and pace. Another CCTV footage from outside the hospital which surfaced on Friday showed Tauseef and five other men on two bikes celebrating after killing Mishra.

Advertisement

Police said that all five attackers were identified and six suspects have since been arrested from Patna and Buxar districts of Bihar. Search operations are ongoing at properties and safe houses linked to the Sheru gang, a criminal gang linked to the shooting, an NDTV report said.

Mishra, 36, convicted in a murder case, was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, Patna (central) Superintendent of Police Diksha told PTI. He was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases, she added.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)