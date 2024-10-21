Killers of Baba Siddique have now turned ‘their sights on me,’ says son Zeeshan Siddique

‘They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion, and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins,’ posted Zeeshan Siddique on X. Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 in Bandra, Mumbai.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Baba Siddiqui murder: Killers of Baba Siddique 'turned their sight on me,' says son Zeeshan Siddique
Baba Siddiqui murder: Killers of Baba Siddique ’turned their sight on me,’ says son Zeeshan Siddique(Nitin Lawate )

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has claimed that the people behind his father’s assassination are now targeting him. However, the Bandra (East) MLA vowed that he would not be intimidated, pledging to carry forward his father’s legacy with determination and courage.

In a powerful statement on X, Zeeshan said, “They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion, and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change, and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.”

He added that the same forces responsible for his father’s death are now threatening him. 

“Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me, assuming they’ve won. To them, I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS, and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you [sic],” Zeeshan posted.

How was Baba Siddique killed?

Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 near Zeeshan’s office in the Bandra area of Mumbai. According to preliminary investigations, three individuals were involved in the killing.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder: 5 more persons arrested for providing firearms to shooters

So far, police have arrested 10 suspects in connection with the murder, but the search continues for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators. Investigators are exploring several motives, including a possible connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, authorities have yet to confirm the exact reason behind the killing.

Also Read | In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says ‘fight is far from over’

Zeeshan’s statement comes amid growing concerns about his safety, with questions raised about whether the attack on his father was part of a larger plot. Despite the apparent threat to his life, Zeeshan made it clear that he remains resolute in the face of danger. 

“They think they’ve won, but I stand ready,” his message concluded.

Also Read | ’Have 2 or more kids’: Chandrababu Naidu sets condition for election candidates

The murder of Baba Siddique sent shockwaves across political circles and intensified the demand for a thorough investigation. Police continue to probe all angles as the community rallies behind Zeeshan Siddique, who has vowed to stand firm and carry forward his father’s fight for justice.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKillers of Baba Siddique have now turned ‘their sights on me,’ says son Zeeshan Siddique

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    550.00
    01:41 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    1.3 (0.24%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.95
    01:41 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.65
    01:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-0.95%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    127.80
    01:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-3.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,694.35
    01:36 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    6.35 (0.38%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,849.80
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -7.4 (-0.4%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    230.55
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.63%)

    JM Financial share price

    155.75
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.95 (-1.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Jindal Saw share price

    336.15
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -29.2 (-7.99%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,017.00
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -77.65 (-7.09%)

    Aether Industries share price

    866.10
    01:35 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -59.5 (-6.43%)

    Heg share price

    465.90
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -30.9 (-6.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,283.65
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    94 (7.9%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,850.00
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    163.5 (6.09%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,224.30
    01:37 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    409.7 (6.01%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,642.35
    01:36 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    77.05 (4.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.