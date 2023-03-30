Kim Jong Un sends a ‘nuclear’ message to enemies; why does it alarm the West?2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Despite the US' persistent call for North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons, the regime's massive exhibition of warheads serves as a clear indication to the world that Kim Jong Un has no plans to abandon his atomic arsenal.
The North Korean regime, led by Kim Jong Un, has shown no signs of abandoning its nuclear weapons program, despite calls from the international community to do so. Photos released by North Korea’s propaganda apparatus depict Kim examining warheads designed for missiles that could strike US allies in Asia and deliver a nuclear bomb to the American mainland.
