Kim Jong Un sends a ‘nuclear’ message to enemies; why does it alarm the West?

The North Korean regime, led by Kim Jong Un, has shown no signs of abandoning its nuclear weapons program, despite calls from the international community to do so. Photos released by North Korea’s propaganda apparatus depict Kim examining warheads designed for missiles that could strike US allies in Asia and deliver a nuclear bomb to the American mainland.

Experts suggest that the release of these images may signify that Pyongyang has made progress in miniaturising its warheads. Furthermore, North Korea’s ability to deliver a nuclear strike has grown to the point where some experts are calling for it to be declared a nuclear weapons state.

Growing nuclear capabilities

While the Biden administration has repeatedly offered to resume nuclear talks with North Korea, the regime has refused these offers and increased its provocative behaviour. Recently, it began testing mock nuclear devices attached to missiles that could reach all of South Korea and western parts of Japan.

Kim has also been modernising his missiles and delivery systems to ensure his bombs can reach their targets. The regime has about 80 to 90 warheads, and it is estimated that Kim is aiming for between 100 to 300 over the long term. North Korea is the only country this century to conduct physical detonations of nuclear weapons.

In response to North Korea’s nuclear tests, the US, Japan, and South Korea have all pledged a tough and coordinated response. However, sanctions have had little impact on North Korea’s weapons program, and it is unclear what leverage remains.

Satellite imagery suggests that North Korea is ready to hold a nuclear test at its mountainous Punggye-ri site, where it has conducted all six of its previous tests. However, Kim has held off, potentially to avoid pressuring China, which is North Korea’s biggest benefactor.

Warhead display

Soo Kim, a former Korea analyst at the CIA who now works at a US-based management consulting firm, commented on the international community’s acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, saying, “It’s reached a point where it’s hard for us to fathom ‘life without North Korean nuclear weapons’ now."

The recent display of North Korean warheads may have shown size improvements and design advances over previous weapons. The regime also seems to be trying to repurpose its weapons designs so they can be mounted on its latest missiles.

Possible test imminent

Kim’s visit to the warhead facility may indicate that a nuclear test could be imminent. In 2017, when Kim visited a warhead facility, North Korea set off its most powerful nuclear device a few days later. Japan’s foreign minister is planning to visit China to discuss North Korea.

But, it is unlikely that Russia or China, which have veto power at the UN Security Council, will support any measures against North Korea, as they did in 2017 following a series of weapons tests.

(With agency inputs)