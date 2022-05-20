In the last year, Project घर expanded its reach to Hubli, Dharwad, Garag, and Saundatti in Karnataka. We have built 15 sustainable homes benefiting 93 individuals from the waste-collector community in Hubli, who now have a permanent home. The project was initiated with an aim to tackle the increasing issue of plastic waste and advance the well-being of the waste-collector community in India. The project has empowered 300 beneficiaries at the bottom of the waste management value chain to secure greater income while providing permanent homes to families. The project has also aided 65 children with a secure space to study, and 43 women with access to safer sanitation facilities.

