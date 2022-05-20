This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kimberly Clark India MD Mainak Dhar has said the company plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its product by half by 2030.
New Delhi: With India moving towards circular economy, Kimberly Clark, the makers of Huggies diapers and Kotex sanitary napkins plans to reduce the carbon footprint of their brands including Huggies, Depend, and Kotex by 50% over the coming decade, said Kimberly-Clark India MD Mainak Dhar in an emailed interview. The organisation has recycled 22.5 metric tonnes of single-use and multi-layered plastic in an ethical way into sheets that are used to build houses under their initiative ‘Project घर’. Edited excerpts:
What are the green initiatives that the organisation is working on?
In 2019, the company first installed 1MW on-site photovoltaic solar panels at its manufacturing and distribution facility in Pune. The solar power generated here contributed 30% to the power need of the facility at any point in time leading to the minimising of energy consumption and carbon emission by approximately 1500 tons per year. We installed an additional 1.7MW solar plant on the roof of the facility, further bringing down its carbon emission by 2400 tons per, meeting 93% of power needed for the facility at any point in time.
How do you aim to integrate the warnings from the latest IPCC reports while working on the projects?
With the ever-evolving climate change concerns and changing economy, especially post-pandemic, it has become imperative to build back better. We have been steering several initiatives globally to reduce the carbon footprint of our brands including Huggies, Depend, and Kotex by 50% over the coming decade.
Where do you source the waste plastic from for the ‘Project घर’ ?
We have adopted ethical techniques of recycling plastic to construct sustainable homes for the underprivileged waste-collector community in the coastal region of Hubli, Karnataka. We have helped divert 22,500 kg of multi-layered and low-density polyethylene from the ocean, producing nearly zero waste.
How much plastic waste have you recycled till date via the project?
The project has helped collect and recycle 22.5 metric tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic. It has further abetted the diversion of 22,500 kg of multi-layered and low-density polyethylene from the ocean, producing nearly zero waste.
Are the structures that you are constructing Climate Resilient?
The houses are lighter and more durable than cement sheets or ply and can resist wind speeds of up to 120 km/hour with no heating issues, providing durability for many years along with improved sanitation and safe living conditions.
Is the entire process for the project green?
We devised an innovative and ethical way to recycle plastic waste, by turning hard-to-recycle single-use plastic into building material to construct the panel for these houses built for the members of the waste-collector community.
What is the target for ‘Project घर’?
In the last year, Project घर expanded its reach to Hubli, Dharwad, Garag, and Saundatti in Karnataka. We have built 15 sustainable homes benefiting 93 individuals from the waste-collector community in Hubli, who now have a permanent home. The project was initiated with an aim to tackle the increasing issue of plastic waste and advance the well-being of the waste-collector community in India. The project has empowered 300 beneficiaries at the bottom of the waste management value chain to secure greater income while providing permanent homes to families. The project has also aided 65 children with a secure space to study, and 43 women with access to safer sanitation facilities.
