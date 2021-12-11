Kin of 11 farmers who died during protests given jobs by Punjab govt

OPEN APP
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today handed over appointment letters as clerks to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the movement against the three farm lawsPremium
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today handed over appointment letters as clerks to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the movement against the three farm laws
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 07:19 PM IST PTI

The kin of 11 farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre's farm laws were given appointment letters for government jobs in Punjab on Saturday.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over the letters of appointment as clerk to the next of kin of the deceased farmers, according to an official release here.

Calling farmers the backbone of the state's economic structure, the chief minister said, "The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure welfare of the victim families."

The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers.

The state government had earlier announced 5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers' families.

Farmers had claimed death of more than 700 peasants from Punjab, Haryana and other states during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

