Kin of sailor Dixit Solanki killed in tanker strike demand DNA confirmation before final rites

The family of Dixit Solanki, an Indian sailor who died in an attack off the Oman coast on 4 March during the ongoing war between the US-Israel combine and Iran, is demanding a DNA test to prove that the remains that were handed over to them on Sunday night are indeed of their family member.

Solanki's father and his sister had been waiting for 35 days to receive his body. He died on 4 March from an attack on 1 March, a day after the conflict began, when the oil tanker he was on, MT MKD Vyom, was struck by a missile.

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Father, sister refuse to believe official narrative Dixit's father and sister had moved the Bombay High Court last week, seeking directions to the government to bring his remains back. In their plea, they had claimed a lack of clairy on the part of the authorities.

On Monday, their lawyer Pradnya Talekar told the Bombay HC that the mortal remains of Dixit arrived in India on Sunday, but the company involved in the repatriation has itself told the family that they should register an FIR and conduct a DNA test.

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"There is no body so identification is not possible. There are only four or five pieces of charred bones. A DNA test is required so that the family can go ahead with the final rites," Talekar said, as per PTI.

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Talekar also said that DNA test becomes crucial since there was suspicion about the manner in which the situation was handled since 1 March.

He also pointed out an email communication which was sent to the petitioner by the Deputy Director General Shipping on 5 April, wherein the shipping company was asked to provide all sorts of assistance to Solanki's family so that the DNA test is carried out at the earliest.

The bench has wanted to know the usual procedure in such cases and has posted the matter further hearing for Tuesday. The bench has also sought an explanation from the Deputy Director General Shipping on this issue.

The Solankis have also sought that all investigation as well as forensic records be shared with them.

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The plea has been filed against Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt Ltd, which manages the vessel MT MKD Vyom.

The plea claimed the fundamental right to dignity extends to a person even after death and, hence, the authorities have a duty to ensure the timely return of the mortal remains to the family. It also relied on legal obligations under maritime regulations and guidelines that require proper handling and repatriation in cases of death at sea.

"The petitioners have a right to receive the mortal remains of the deceased family member and perform rites guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

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"The petitioners have been running from pillar to post to get the correct state of affairs and repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased for performing his final rites. However, the authorities are just passing the buck from one to another," the plea said.

With PTI inputs

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