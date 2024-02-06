Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished “speedy recovery and good health" to King Charles. PM Modi’s message comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch had been battling cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with PM Modi, many others wished for King Charles’ recovery. “That's a really kind and thoughtful sentiment, showing solidarity with the people of India and the Royal Family during this challenging time," posted one user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sending wishes from India for the swift recovery and good health of His Majesty King Charles III. May he regain strength and well-being soon," posted another.

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know as world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron react “Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a swift and full recovery. May good health and strength be with him during this time!" wrote one user.

"We join our Honourable Prime minister of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," came from another.

Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra earlier wished for King Charles’ recovery.

“To His Majesty King Charles III On behalf of all the members of the India Council of your Sustainable Markets Initiative, I extend to you our heartfelt wishes for a speedy and complete recovery," Mahindra wrote.

Also Read: King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer; Who is next in line to succeed the British throne? “You have demonstrated great courage, patience and fortitude throughout your life. Those qualities will ensure that you swiftly overcome this current challenge," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not everyone impressed Not everyone was impressed with PM Modi calling King Charles “His Majesty". “Colonial mindset se bahar aao Modi ji (get out of the colonial mindset, Modiji)... Call him just Charles III... That's enough," wrote one user on the micro-blogging platform. “What does India have to do with the King of England?" said another.

“decolonization is the need of the hour for Bharat to achieve her past glory. He may be your Majesty but for me he is just Charles III.So, call him just Charles III... That's enough !" wrote another user.

