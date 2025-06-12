King Charles reacts to Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: ‘Desperately shocked by terrible events’

King Charles III expressed deep sorrow over the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed numerous lives and impacted passengers from multiple nations, including the UK.

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning," the King said in a statement.

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones."

He also commended the emergency services, adding, “I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the crash of the London-bound aircraft as "devastating".

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” he said.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

UK foreign office mobilises crisis support British Foreign Secretary David Lammy shared his condolences and confirmed that the UK is actively coordinating with Indian authorities.

“Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected,” Lammy wrote on social media.

“The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support.”

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has activated crisis teams in London and Delhi, issuing the consular helpline 020 7008 5000 for families of British nationals.

UK Opposition leader reacts Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called the tragedy "heartbreaking," adding: “My thoughts are with all those affected — especially the families of those on board, and the emergency teams responding to what appears to be a horrifying tragedy.”

Gatwick Airport responds, reception centre set up London Gatwick Airport confirmed that the ill-fated flight AI171 was scheduled to arrive at 6:25 pm BST. The airport has launched support operations for families of the passengers.

“We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (12 June) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST,” it said in a statement.

“A reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board.”

Terrifying crash captured on video Dramatic footage circulating online shows the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying low over a residential area before crashing in a ball of fire. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the site.

Images of the aftermath revealed charred wreckage lodged in the structure of a residential building, with aircraft parts — including the tail, fuselage and landing gear — protruding from the debris.

Flight details and passenger nationalities Air India confirmed that 242 passengers and crew were onboard the aircraft. The breakdown of nationalities included:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

Reports indicated the plane crashed into the canteen area of a medical college complex, intensifying the scale of the tragedy.

PM Modi and Airline response Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "heartbreaking beyond words" and said he was in touch with officials overseeing rescue efforts.

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran described it as a “tragic accident” and said support teams have been activated. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” Chandrasekaran said.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and provide all necessary support and care.”

A dedicated Air India helpline has been set up: 1800 5691 444.

Search ongoing for black box Officials are currently searching for the aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as the black box, to investigate the cause of the crash.

