King Charles signals aide to clear desk during proclamation ceremony, watch here

Seconds before signing the Accession Proclamation, King Charles found himself having to frantically gesture at aides to clear the desk where he was to ink his name on the documents.
Days after death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III's 'irritating' gesture has gone viral on social media as the new monarch was caught grimacing and motioning toward royal aides during the ceremony.
Earlier on Saturday, the official proclamation of King Charles took place and the Prince was officially announced by King by the Accession Council.
Though, seconds before signing the Accession Proclamation, King Charles found himself having to frantically gesture at aides to clear the desk where he was to ink his name on the documents.
King Charles appeared frustrated to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk and asked his aide to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.
The 73-year-old officially took his vows as the new king on Saturday, saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty".
"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said.
