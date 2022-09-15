While they were working around the clock to ensure King Charles' accession to the throne, up to 100 employees in his previous official palace, some of whom had been there for decades, received notice that they might lose their jobs.

The staff from their previous home are reportedly not moving in with King Charles and the Queen Consort as their offices relocate from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen.

Those who received notice that their jobs were up for grabs during the Thanksgiving ceremony for the Queen on September 12 at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh included private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team, and home workers., the Guardian reported.

King Charles' new roles will necessitate changes for the home, wrote Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary. The portfolio of work that was once done at his previous home to serve the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, previous activities, and domestic operations will no longer be done, and the household at Clarence House will be shut down.

As a result, it is anticipated that the positions primarily situated at Clarence House that support these areas would no longer be required, Alderton added.

Many employees claimed they were not informed of what was to come until Alderton’s letter arrived and that they had thought they would be merged into the King's new household. As per a source.

A few employees who provided Charles and Camilla with "personal support" will continue in their positions, the letter added. No final decision is believed to have been made because a consultation period must first be completed. This phase will start after the state funeral on September 19.

On September 14, the Queen's coffin made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall while being dragged by a horse and being saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben.

King Charles and his brothers and sons marched behind the coffin, which was adorned with a garland of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow, as the cortege left the palace.

