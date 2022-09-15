King Charles’ staff may lose job because their boss got promoted: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM IST
The staff from their previous home are reportedly not moving in with King Charles III.
While they were working around the clock to ensure King Charles' accession to the throne, up to 100 employees in his previous official palace, some of whom had been there for decades, received notice that they might lose their jobs.