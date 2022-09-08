Kingsway, Rajpath to Kartavya Path: Journey of central axis of Delhi

The path was called Kingsway in honour of George V, who moved the capital of British India from Kolkata to Delhi.

The avenue was renamed to Rajpath (literal translation of Kingsway) after independence to symbolise the end of British Raj.

The name of the ceremonial boulevard has been again changed to Kartavya Path to signify public ownership and empowerment.

"However, after 75 years of independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed, in tune with the values and principles of democracy and a contemporary, new India. The Kartavya Path will also inspire everyone who visits or cross the road to perform their duties towards the country, the society and their families,"Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi states.