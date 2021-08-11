Kinnaur landslide: CM says 50-60 feared trapped; PM Modi assures all help

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that 50-60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide in Kinnaur district. Four people including driver and conductor of the bus trapped in the debris have been rescued, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Jairam Thakur regarding the situation and assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq informed that the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work. Sadiq also said that the shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sadiq said that several vehicles, including a state transport corporation bus carrying over 40 passengers were buried under the debris. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jai Ram Thakur to take stock of the situation arising due to a landslide. He directed the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government in rescue and relief operations. Shah assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

The chief minister said that teams of Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF and police are on the spot for rescue operation. Sliding and shooting stones are still continuing.

The rescue teams are trying to start the rescue operation, he added.

"Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur is extremely disturbing as many people are reported to be trapped. I request the party workers to extend all possible help in affected areas," BJP president JP Nadda said.





