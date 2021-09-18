Himachal Pradesh's National Highway-5 will continue to remain shut for the next 75 hours, the authority said on Saturday.

As per the ANI news agency, a landslide occurred on NH5 due to heavy and continuous rainfall, which damaged the Urni bridge at Chaura in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The officials informed that the restoration work is underway.

"We are continuing restoration work since Tuesday night. We have opened the path for walking to the stranded people in the region, as their boulders had completely blocked the road.

KL Suman Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India said he was expecting that the vehicular movement would be restored in the next 75 hours.

Last month, a massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble.

Twenty-eight people died in the incident, and 13 were safely evacuated. Some dogs, cows, and goats were also killed in the incident.

This week, 22 link roads and 3 National Highways were blocked in the state due to landslide/cloudburst/flash flood/heavy rainfall, according to the Status Report of Public Utilities.

The authority said that the NH-5 in Kinnaur district was closed due to damage to Urni bridge, the NH-305 in Kullu district was closed due to heavy rainfall and, NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti was closed due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass.

