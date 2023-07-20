Kinner Kailash Yatra postponed to Aug 15 as flash floods damage roads in Shimla, Kinnaur1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:29 PM IST
The yatra culminates at the Kinner Kailash peak located at a height of 6,050 metres in Kinnaur district
The Kinner Kailash Yatra, which usually starts from Kalpa on August 1, has been tentatively postponed to August 15 as flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Kinnaur districts have damaged roads, houses and vehicles, said authorities on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×