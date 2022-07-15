Kiran Agarwal buys 45 crore Worli apartment

The 3083.38 sq ft apartment, on the 36th floor of the ‘Raheja Legend’ project at Anie Besant Road, comes with five car parks. The resale transaction translates to around ₹1.46 lakh per sq ft.
Kiran Agarwal, chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, and a trustee to Vedanta Foundation, has bought a luxury apartment in south Mumbai’s upscale Worli area, for ₹45 crore.
She is also the wife of Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal. The 3083.38 sq ft apartment, on the 36th floor of the ‘Raheja Legend’ project at Anie Besant Road, comes with five car parks. The resale transaction translates to around ₹1.46 lakh per sq ft.
Agarwal, who has bought the property from Narang Group chairman Rahul Narang, has paid ₹2.25 crore as stamp duty for the property, which was registered on 1 July, showed documents accessed through Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
Narang and Agarwal didn’t respond to email queries.
Raheja Legend is a completed project that was developed by real estate firm Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd. Spread across an acre or so, it has about 100 residential units, which are mostly four-bedroom homes.
Luxury homes in Mumbai, the country’s most valuable property market, has continued to see relentless demand especially given limited supply by Grade A developers in premium neighbourhoods.
Despite the economic slowdown, inflationary pressures and fears of a global recession, Mumbai’s super luxury property market is seeing increasing demand.
In July, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his businessman father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani bought two luxury, sea-facing residential units—a 16th floor apartment and a triplex (17-19 floor)—in Sagar Resham building in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Bandstand for ₹118.94 crore. It has 19 car parking lots.
This year, Siddharth Jain, executive director, Inox Group bought a luxury, sea-facing quadruplex apartment for ₹144 crore in Worli, underscoring continued robust demand for high-end properties in India’s commercial capital. Ravi and Neel Raheja, promoters and group presidents of Mumbai-based real estate firm K Raheja Corp, recently bought an independent property in suburban Mumbai's upscale Santacruz-Juhu area for ₹265 crore.
