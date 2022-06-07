Biocon founder, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter to express her ‘frustration and anger’ over civic apathy in the city. In a strongly-worded tweet she called out local politicians for their lack of accountability towards the abominable condition of Huskur - Sarjapur road in Bengaluru. She tweeted, “Frustrated n angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, Panchayat n MP of Anekal Taluka n Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur -.Sarjapur Road Why does Govt build bus depot n quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians"

Kiran's remarks echo the concerns of common Bengalureans who battle civic apathy on a daily basis, bad road, waterlogging and numerous potholes have turned fatal several times especially during the rain.

Rishi Bhargava responded to her tweet saying, “Thank you @kiranshaw ma'am for raising the concern of behalf of thousands of residents. The area is way underdeveloped, basic things-roads,street light, garbage collection/segregation is not provided. Neither panchayat or @BBMPCOMM bother to take any action.See the road condition."

Many netizens were frustrated that these issues have been raised several times but the condition of Bengaluru roads haven't changed a bit.

“Around 95% roads in Bangalore are not pliable. During rainy season, there's always the risk of hidden potholes. We've seen in the past how many people have lost their lives due to it," remarked Sherlock Nair.

“I travel 5 kms in 1.5 hours due to traffic. Don't we deserve good roads, metro or local, better commute," said Aishwarya.

“I really regret shifting to Bengaluru when I started roaming in the city. People are nice, weather is good but the politicians , government bodies are totally irresponsible. And it is just with Bangalore, I found very nice roads in Mysuru, Mangalore and other cities," Pratik commented.

Interestingly in the BBMP 2022-23 the civic authority had allocated ₹10,478 cr for Bengaluru's development out of which 46% or ₹4838cr has been set aside for public works and 30% or ₹3148cr for maintenance. But its implementation is yet to be seen.