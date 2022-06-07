‘Shame on all local politicians…,’ Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's emotional outburst

Biocon founder, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter to express her ‘frustration and anger’ over civic apathy in the city. In a strongly-worded tweet she called out local politicians for their lack of accountability towards the abominable condition of Huskur - Sarjapur road in Bengaluru. She tweeted, “Frustrated n angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, Panchayat n MP of Anekal Taluka n Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur -.Sarjapur Road Why does Govt build bus depot n quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}