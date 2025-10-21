Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets DK Shivakumar, extends Diwali wishes amid Bengaluru infra row | Watch

Biocon Founder and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence on Tuesday morning, 21 October.

Later, she visited Karnataka Minister MB Patil at his residence in Bengaluru as well, ANI reported.

The visit created social media buzz, coming just days after Shaw and Shivakumar had heated exchanges over Bengaluru's infrastructure, which made headlines.

The row began when Shaw and other key voices like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, flagged poor road conditions and civic neglect in Bengaluru often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India.

Visuals from outside Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's residence While Shaw has not commented publicly on the visit yet, Shivakumar shared a picture of their meeting on X, captioning: “It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today.”

He added in the caption that they discussed “Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

Visuals from MB Patil's residence MB Patil spoke to the media on meeting the Biocon Founder, regarding which he said “She came to invite me to her nephew's wedding on the 9th of November.”

Speaking about Shaw's earlier tweets, he said, “When the work is going on, at that time such comments are not necessary…If we weren't doing the work, then it would have been a different matter, but since we are doing the work, then the matter ends there…She discussed a lot of things with me and was proud of us and we are very proud of her too... We look forward to her support”

Days earlier, Shaw had voiced her frustration over Bengaluru's poor roads and garbage issues.

She posted on X: “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?’@siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @PriyankKharge [sic].”

Shivakumar responded to her remarks, saying, “If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” ANI reported.

He also accused her of having “some personal agenda” against the state government, asking “Why didn't they open their mouth during BJP regime,” referring to Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai.