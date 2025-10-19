Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares DK Shivakumar's post on Ejipura flyover project; says BJP-JD(S) 'didn't prioritise'

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Saturday welcomed the revival of construction work on Bengaluru’s long-delayed Ejipura Flyover, calling it a “positive development” and taking a swipe at the previous BJP and JD(S) governments for failing to prioritise the project.

Advertisement

Also Read | Second No Kings protest organised against Trump administration is the US

“This is a positive development which will greatly relieve traffic congestion and has been 10 years in the making, which previous BJP and JDS governments did not prioritise. Putting this on a priority track is a good move,” Shaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

She was responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s post announcing that full-scale construction of the flyover along the Koramangala–Ejipura stretch has resumed. “We are committed to completing the project by June 2026 and ensuring this vital link serves our residents without further delay,” he said.

The Ejipura Flyover, intended to ease one of Bengaluru’s worst traffic choke points, has been stalled for nearly a decade due to repeated delays. Shaw’s latest remarks signal a shift in tone from her previous criticism of the government over Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Shaw had sparked a public exchange with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after highlighting a foreign visitor’s criticism of poor roads and garbage near Biocon Park. “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment?’” Shaw posted.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Diwali 2025?

Shivakumar had responded sharply at the time, saying, “If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads.”