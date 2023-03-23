Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
‘The Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee,’ Infosys said in a company statement
IT major,Infosys today announced the retirement of Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure.
