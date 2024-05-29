Kiren Rijiju calls Delhi's 52.3°C temperature reading ‘very unlikely’, shares IMD statement
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, had asked the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to verify the data of Mungeshpur weather station.
Delhi's Mungeshpur locality on Wednesday saw mercury rise up to 52.9 degrees Celsius, marking a record-breaking temperature in the national capital. While the nation gasped at the grip of severe heatwaves, union minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the reading, calling it ‘very unlikely’.