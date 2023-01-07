Kiren Rijiju reviews railway litigations

Kiren Rijiju reviews railway litigations1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- According to a June, 2017 document of the ministry, railways is a party to over 66,000 cases pending in courts across the country.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister S P Singh Baghel on 7 January reviewed the performance of matters related to railway litigations.
As per details, the Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments. According to a June, 2017 document of the ministry, It is a party to over 66,000 cases pending in courts across the country.
The meeting with officials of the Department of Legal Affairs took place on Friday, officials said.
"Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju ji, in the presence of Minister of State for Law & Justice Prof S P Singh Baghel held a meeting on the performance of Railway Litigation Matters along with the officials from the Dept. of Legal Affairs," Rijiju's office tweeted on Saturday.
With PTI inputs.
