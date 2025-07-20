Kiren Rijiju says govt will discuss Op Sindoor; urges ruling, Oppn parties to coordinate for smooth Parliament Session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday urged both ruling and opposition sides to coordinate and ensure smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that begins tomorrow.

Rijiju held a press briefing after the government held an all party meeting in the national capital. He said the government is ready to hold discussions on key issues, including Operation Sindoor, in the Session that begins on July 21.

The Union Minister described the meeting as constructive and emphasised the shared responsibility of all political parties, regardless of ideological differences.

“Government noted their points. We have requested that to ensure that the House function properly, ruling side and Opposition should work together with good coordination. We might be political parties of different ideologies but it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that Parliament functions properly - Opposition's as well as Government's,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju's remarks on Operation Sindoor, other issues Regarding the discussion on Operation Sindoor, Rijiju said that the all-party delegations' experiences must be shared with the nation. “The all-party delegations to different parties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had gone down very well, effectively and all those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We must welcome it,” ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

Rijiju then mentioned the Justice Yashwant Verma case, saying that more than 100 MPs had signed a motion seeking his impeachment, adding, that the government plans to bring forward the motion during the current Parliament session.

"In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone," Rijiju said.

Apart from this, Rijiju acknowledged a recurring concern raised by smaller political outfits of not getting allocated ample time to speak.

"Members of small political parties, especially those with one or two MPs, get lesser time to speak because time is allocated as per their numbers. But we have taken cognisance of this. We have agreed to allocate ample time to small parties. We will present this before the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and then we will raise this issue in Business Advisory Committee."

Parliament's Monsoon Session According to an ANI report, the Monsoon Session is expected to witness heated debates, with the Opposition gearing up to raise a range of issues, including foreign policy transparency, internal evictions, and electoral exercises like Bihar's SIR campaign.

During the monsoon session of Parliament the government plans to push its legislative agenda, which includes some new bills.

The bills on the agenda of the government include Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, the ANI report added.