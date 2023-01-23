The tussle between the Supreme Court and the government over the appointment of judges is far away from dialing down as the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday supported the views of a retired high court judge who opined that the apex court has “hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint the judges itself.

The minister shared the video of Justice R S Sodhi (retired) of Delhi high court who said that the right to frame laws lies with the Parliament and the court has no right in the matter.

"... Whether you can amend the Constitution? Only Parliament will amend Constitution. But here I feel the Supreme Court for the first time 'hijacked' the Constitution. After 'hijacking' they (SC) said that we will appoint (judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it," Justice Sodhi said in Hindi.

Rijiju supported the views of the former judge and termed it as the “voice of the judge". He added that most people have similar "sane views" on the issue of the appointment of judges.

The minister said in a tweet "actually the majority of the people have similar sane views. It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people who think that they are above the Constitution of India."

"Real beauty of Indian Democracy is its success. People rule themselves through their representatives. Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme," the minister tweeted.

After a few hours, the minister shot another tweet saying that all three organs of the state- the legislature, executive, and judiciary should work together in the larger interest of the nation.

This is the fresh escalation in tensions between the judiciary and the government. In the past few weeks, the Union Minister and even the Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar have raised questions over the collegium system for the appointment of judges.

