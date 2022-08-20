Kiren Rijiju takes jibe at AAP over article on Delhi model, calls it ‘tragedy’

The Union Minister's tweet came a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal boasted about a positive story published on the front page of The New York Times which highlighted his government's achievement in the field of education.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on 20 August while commenting on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's video address of how NYT published an article praising the Delhi education model, took a jibe saying that the tragedy of India is that many people take great pride in speaking English.
Expressing his thoughts on Kejriwal's video address, Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "The tragedy of India is that many people take great pride in speaking English. These people celebrate when a film is nominated for an Oscar or their story is published in the New York Times. People of this mindset trust and give importance to foreign values."
The Union Minister's tweet came a day after Kejriwal boasted about a positive story published on the front page of The New York Times which highlighted his government's achievement in the field of education.
Not only this, the AAP convenor linked the CBI raids on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence to the front page report in The New York Times, saying it was intended to create obstacles for the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Make India Number 1' mission.
"There is no need to panic... The CBI has been asked from above to harass us," Kejriwal said while addressing people online.
"Delhi has made India proud. The Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. In a way, he has been declared the best education minister in the world," he said in the video.
Earlier on 18 August, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption and bribery formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.
After the raid, Sisodia spoke to the media and said, "The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files."
After the raid, Sisodia spoke to the media and said, "The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files."