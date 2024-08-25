Kiren Rijiju’s ‘Bal Budhi’ swipe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports’

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and called him ‘bal buddhi’ over his remarks regarding no representation of Dalit, Tribal women, or Other Backward Classes communities in beauty pageant Miss India.

Gandhi pointed out the lack of representation of Dalit, Adivasi women while speaking at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj and called for a nationwide caste census.

In a post on X, sharing a clip of Gandhi's remark,Rijiju said, "Now, He wants reservations in Miss India competitions, Films, sports! It is not only issue of "Bal Budhi", but people who cheer him are - equally responsible too!"

The Union Minister further stated that the Congress leader can't divide the country. “PM @narendramodi Ji made it clear that Supreme Court won't be allowed to alter reservations in IAS, IPS, IFS, all top services recruitment. But he can't see 1st Tribal President, OBC PM, Record Numbers of SC/ST Cabinet Ministers!,” added Rijiju.

Speaking at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan, Gandhi also asserted that when Congress will form government it will conduct a caste census and remove the 50 per cent cap on the reservation.

"We will conduct a caste census and the 50 per cent cap on the reservation which I don't accept will be removed...First, we should have the data before us regarding the participation of different castes in various institutions...Talks of reservation are always held but they never get a chance," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi said that the INDIA alliance is calling for a caste census because 90 per cent of the population is being excluded despite possessing the necessary skills and talent.