Kiren Rijuju invokes Constitutional ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for Supreme Court order on Election Commissioners2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:52 PM IST
- Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju clarified that he is not criticizing the judgment of Supreme Court
While responding to the questions about the Supreme Court directing the government to set up a panel for the appointment of Election Commissioners, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju invoked the constitutional "Lakshman Rekha" which is guiding different institutions. The minister questioned that if judges become part of administrative appointments, who would carry out judicial work?
