NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that Bihar lags far behind in Kisan Credit Card coverage in comparison to the rest of the country and over 30% of the registered accounts have become NPA.

Based on the total number of operational land holdings as per Agricultural Census 2015-16, the total number of farmers covered under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) in Bihar is around 17% as against 91% in Odisha, 59% of West Bengal, 44% in Jharkhand of the total operational land holdings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply. The national average is nearly 56% the minister added.

Giving reasons for the low coverage of the KCC in Bihar, the finance minister said the average size of landholding in the state is 0.39 hectares as against 1.08 hectares of the national average. The 91% of operational land holdings in the state belongs to marginal farmers. The agriculture operations on smaller land holdings through a bank loan may not be economically viable, the finance minister added.

Sitharaman said the cooperative bank —one of the important channels for delivery of farm loans in the country—disbursed only 1.12% of agricultural loans in the state during 2019-20 which is far below the national average of 15%. As reported by SLBC Bihar, more than 30% of the KCC accounts have become NPA. The high default rate in KCC lowers the prospects of farmers applying for the credit card, the minister added.

The Finance Minister further said the banks have not so far given access to Land Possession Certificate or Records of farmers for creation of charge of loans sanctioned under KCC as issuance of online Land Possession Certificate (LPC) and charge-creation has not yet been effected in the state.

The minister said farmers having good financial liquidity are also not keen in availing KCC loans for their agricultural operations.

