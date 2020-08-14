Kisan credit card: SBI launches new feature on YONO Krishi platform

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new feature called Kisan Credit Card Review or KCC Review option on YONO Krishi. With this added feature, farmers will no longer need to travel the distance to visit the bank branch to apply for a revision in their credit card limit. "KCC Review option on YONO Krishi will help farmers apply for the same in just 4 clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork," SBI said.

Recognizing the fact that not all farmers may have access to smartphones, SBI said it has also streamlined the KCC review process at its branches.

Recognizing the fact that not all farmers may have access to smartphones, SBI said it has also streamlined the KCC review process at its branches.

"KCC Review on YONO Krishi is expected to benefit more than 75 lakh farmers having KCC accounts with SBI. The feature of paperless KCC review will not only help farmers save costs and effort involved in applying for revision of the KCC limit, but also make the process quicker for them especially during the harvesting season" the bank said.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “Introduction of YONO KCC Review on YONO Krishi is SBI’s yet another initiative to make our farmer customers, future-ready by offering them constant digital innovations pertaining to their agricultural needs. This new feature has been added keeping in mind millions of our valuable farmer customers’ convenience and safety. We believe that they will now be experiencing hassle-free application process for their KCC limit revision."

Apart from KCC Review, the multi-lingual YONO Krishi platform is offering services such as YONO Khata, YONO Bachat, YONO Mitra and YONO Mandi to its farmer customers.

"These unique offerings facilitate farmers with agri loan products, an online marketplace to buy and rent agricultural inputs and equipment, customized farming advisory, investment, and crop insurance products, instant agri gold loan, upgrade to scientific farming practices, and much more. With YONO Krishi, SBI has opened the doors of digital agriculture to farmers. In just one year of its launch, YONO Krishi has disbursed more than 14 lakh Agri Gold loans and has seen more than 15 lakh clicks on YONO Mandi and YONO Mitra," the bank said.