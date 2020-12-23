Kisan Diwas 2020: Modi, Rajnath pay tributes to former PM Charan Singh

On the occasion of the national farmers' day , which marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Charan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to the leader.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He remained devoted to the development of villages and farmers throughout his life, for which he will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। वे जीवनभर गांवों और किसानों के विकास के प्रति समर्पित रहे, जिसके लिए सदैव उनका स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020

The Modi government on Wednesday said it's committed to their welfare and expressed hope that the farmers protesting against farm laws will soon withdraw their agitation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken numerous measures in farmers' interest while taking inspiration from Charan Singh and that he will not allow any harm to them under any circumstances.

चौधरी चरण सिंह चाहते थे कि देश के किसानों की आमदनी बढ़े, उनकी फसलों का लाभकारी मूल्य मिले और किसानों का मान सम्मान सुरक्षित रहे।



हमारे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi उनकी प्रेरणा से ही किसानों के हित में अनेक कदम उठा रहे हैं। किसानों का वे किसी सूरत में अहित नहीं होने देंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Rajnath Singh has been one of the key government ministers to have engaged in talks with farmers to end the ongoing agitation against three new farm laws.

"Some farmers have been agitating due to the farm laws. The government has been talking to them with utmost sensitivity. I hope they will soon withdraw their agitation," he said.

आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है।



कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

He always wanted that farmers get good price for their produce so that their income increased and that their honour always remained secure, Rajnath Singh added.

Taking inspiration from the former prime minister, Modi has been taking measures for farmers' welfare, he asserted, while paying tributes to Charan Singh. Lauding farmers, he said they have provided the country the shield of grain security.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis.

Born in December 23, 1902 in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped cultivators. He died in 1987.

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday said that a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks has been deferred to Wednesday, even as they remained adamant on the demand to repeal the three farm laws.





