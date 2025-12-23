Kisan Diwas 2025: From PM KISAN to MaanDhan Yojana, 5 central government schemes for farmers

National Farmer's Day: India is observing National Farmers Day 2025 on December 23 like every year, to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

National Farmers Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of late PM Singh to remember his work for the welfare of farmers.

Kisan Diwas is marked every year to celebrate farmers' role in feeding the country and supporting rural economy. To support farmers, the government has also mobilised various schemes and boost their income and insurance. The farmer welfare schemes are also aimed at giving farmers credit to boost infrastructure and the rural economy.

Here are 5 government schemes for farmers you must know about on Kisan Diwas 2025:

PM KISAN The most widely known farmer welfare scheme, PM Kisan or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an income support scheme for farmers. Under this scheme started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, all land-holding farmer families receive ₹6,000 each per year in three instalments. The money is directly transferred by the government to the farmer's bank account through DBT. This scheme is beneficial for farmers to meet their needs, such as buying seeds, fertilisers and funding household expenses.

PMFBY The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is a welfare scheme for farmers started by the Modi government launched in 2016 that offers affordable crop insurance to farmers to support crop production. The insurance under PMFBY is provided against all non-preventable natural risks from pre-sowing to post-harvest stage like floods, droughts, hailstorms, pests and diseases. PMFBY supports about 50 crore farmers and covers more than 50 crops.

Kisan Credit Card The Kisan Credit Card scheme was launched to provide farmers with affordable and timely credit under a single window. Under this scheme, the Centre provides interest subvention of 2% and Prompt Repayment Incentive of 3% to the farmers, making the credit available at a subsidised rate of 4% per annum. The credit is used for crop production, post-harvest expenses and more.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan MaanDhan Yojana Launched in 2019 by PM Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan MaanDhan Yojana (PMKMY) provides social security to small and marginal farmers during their old age when they are unable to bring in any income and have little to no savings to take care of themselves. Under the scheme, each subscriber is guaranteed a pension of ₹3,000 per month.

