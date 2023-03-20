"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, referred to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the Bill," the Morcha said in its statement. It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}