Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of SKM's farmers rally today; see routes to avoid3 min read . 05:55 AM IST
- Around 20,000 to 25,000 farmers are likely to attend the rally.
The Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha is organizing a Kisaan Rally on today i.e. on 20 March at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi.
As per the organizers, around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of 19-20, March 2023.
According to the Delhi Traffic police advisory, there are some diversions points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk. As per the police, the restriction will be in place from 9 am.
Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk;
From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg;
JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk);
R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk;
Chaman Lal Marg;
Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road;
Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.
Delhi Traffic police also have given some instructions to the general public.
They have advised commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route, they said.
Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads,
Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and
Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.
In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said.
Speaking of the arrangements at the Ramleela ground, the Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police told news agency PTI.
They added that police personnel will be deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order.
According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the Mahapanchayat. The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.
The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said. While addressing a press conference, Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers."
The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.
The body also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to their demands. The farmers' unions' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.
"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, referred to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the Bill," the Morcha said in its statement. It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.
(With inputs from PTI)
