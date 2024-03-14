The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, has announced holding a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Noida Police has cautioned commuters about the possible slow traffic movement on the Noida-Delhi routes on Thursday given a proposed farmers' protest in the national capital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where "intensive" checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital, PTI reported.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, has announced holding a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution would be passed to "intensify the fight" against the policies of the central government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmers unions from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to participate in the program.

The Delhi Police has also permitted the farmers' congregation with a condition that the gathering will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, according to officials.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers over their demands is proposed on Thursday," police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During this program, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement," it said.

The cops further cautioned commuters, “In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience."

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi. It said that between 6 am and 4 pm, traffic will be regulated on the following roads – Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Minto Road, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, there will be traffic diversion on several roads from 6 am. These include Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, R/Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, etc.

The police also advised commuters to keep "sufficient" time at hand while planning journeys through the above-mentioned roads. It also said that commuters must make maximum use of public transport, especially the Delhi Metro.





